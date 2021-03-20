BMC push to fast-track vaccination

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Saturday said those who have registered themselves on the CoWIN portal can directly come to vaccination centre without waiting for the scheduled date of appointment.

The commissioner plans to double the vaccination numbers to 50,000 per day and fast-track the process for all those willing to get the jabs. The city vaccinated 8.11 lakh people till March 19. There are over 90 vaccination centres; of them 59 are private hospitals.

“BMC appeals to all eligible people to register themselves on the Co-WIN portal and visit their nearest vaccination centre without waiting for the date of scheduled appointment,” the civic body said in a statement on Saturday.

Vaccination is free of cost at government centres and cost Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals. Apart from on-line registration, people are also allowed to walk in to a centre and get their dose. Centres have been directed to function until night and complete immunisation of all those in the queue.