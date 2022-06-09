scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
BMC provides first-aid kits to civic parks, gardens

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide was present at an event on Wednesday where first-aid kits were handed over to the Gardens department.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 9, 2022 12:51:02 am
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File)

The BMC gardens department has started keeping first aid boxes in municipal parks and gardens as part of a new initiative under its Community Social Responsibility (CSR).

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide was present at an event on Wednesday where first-aid kits were handed over to the Gardens department. Earlier, with help of other social organisations, the BMC had opened libraries at public gardens in 24 wards.

“The availability of first-aid kits in the park will help in providing immediate medical help to citizens or children in case of any unforeseen injury,” Jeetendra Pardeshi, superintendent, Gardens department of the BMC, said.

