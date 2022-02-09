BMC proposes to replace mechanical water meters with tamper-proof ultrasonic ones

In line with its efforts to ensure 100% metering of water supplied to consumers across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has tabled an updated policy on water meters for approval from the statutory standing committee. It has proposed to replace the current mechanical meters with upgraded electromagnetic and ultrasonic ones to prevent tampering, increasing penalties among others.

Unlike mechanical and AMR (Automated Meter Reading) meters, the life span of electromagnetic and ultrasonic meters is around 10 years. The revised policy has put the onus of security of the new meters on the owner. As per the updated policy, if a water meter is stolen, then the entire value of the meter will be recovered from the owner based on the number of years it has been installed for. Nearly 10% of its cost value will be reduced every year. If the water meter is stolen within a year of the installation, the owners (housing societies) will have to pay the entire amount of the meters plus the installation charges.

BMC will also undertake the yearly audit of the installed meters. As per the revised policy, if there is any doubt that the meter is tampered with, then that meter will be removed by the BMC for testing. If the meter is working properly then it will be re-installed by the BMC at its current cost. But if the meter is found to be faulty or tampered with, then the owner will have to get it repaired within one month and get it tested by paying the testing charges. After testing, if the meter is working properly, then the owner must pay charges and then the BMC will connect it to the waterline.

The official said that the upgraded meters have a little chance of tampering. The proposed policy, the civic body hopes, will also boost the revenue of the water department.

In addition, the civic body has outsourced the process of procurement to a few empanelled manufacturers, from whom customers can purchase water meters directly.