BMC proposes to hike hawking charges to raise revenue

The BMC has divided the hawking charges into two parts — A and B — depending on demand. The BMC has divided the hawking charges into two parts — A and B — depending on demand.

In a bid to address revenue shortfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a hike in hawking charges.

“After this hike, we expect to get Rs 10 crore more revenue every year. The BMC is also implementing the new hawkers’ policy under which 15,000 new hawkers will be given pitches. After the procedure is completed, they will also be charged,” said a senior official from the Licence Department.

The BMC has divided the hawking charges into two parts — A and B — depending on demand.

According to the proposal, which will be tabled before the Law Committee next week, the monthly fees of mobile hawkers will be raised from Rs 25 to Rs 50 and of hawkers who have been given space will be raised from Rs 105 to Rs 270.

The charges for handcarts will be increased from Rs 70 to Rs 140, the proposal states, while sugarcane juice stalls will be charged Rs 1,500 instead of Rs 750.

The BMC will also start allotting hawking pitches across the city via a lottery, which will take place in Worli and Bhandup, officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.