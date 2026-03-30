BMC proposes special cell to fast-track land acquisition for Gargai Dam project

Mumbai’s daily water demand is currently around 4,200 MLD, while the BMC supplies about 3,850 MLD. (Source: File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed setting up a special land acquisition cell to complete pending formalities for the Gargai Dam project in Palghar district, after the civic body’s standing committee recently stalled the project over delays and cost escalation.

According to officials, the proposed cell will comprise 10 officers, including two additional collectors, four deputy collectors and four tehsildars.

The team will be appointed on a temporary basis for one year, from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.

The proposal comes after the standing committee on March 11 withheld clearance to the project, citing the BMC’s failure to complete land acquisition and highlighting a cost escalation of at least 9 per cent.