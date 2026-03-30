BMC proposes special cell to fast-track land acquisition for Gargai Dam project

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed setting up a special land acquisition cell to complete pending formalities for the Gargai Dam project in Palghar district, after the civic body’s standing committee recently stalled the project over delays and cost escalation.
According to officials, the proposed cell will comprise 10 officers, including two additional collectors, four deputy collectors and four tehsildars.
The team will be appointed on a temporary basis for one year, from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027.
The proposal comes after the standing committee on March 11 withheld clearance to the project, citing the BMC’s failure to complete land acquisition and highlighting a cost escalation of at least 9 per cent.
In its agenda note, the BMC stated that officers from the collector’s office and revenue department will be paid from the civic body’s corpus, as they will be directly involved in land acquisition.
The appointments will be rotational: five officers — comprising one additional collector, two deputy collectors and two tehsildars will serve for the first six months, followed by the remaining five for the next six months.
Civic documents show that a total of 658 hectares of land is required for compensatory afforestation and rehabilitation of project-affected persons.
Story continues below this ad
Of this, 574 hectares have been acquired so far, while 84 hectares are still pending.
Officials said the land acquired so far consists of multiple parcels located in Chandrapur, Hingoli and Washim districts. They added that acquiring large contiguous land parcels has been a challenge in Maharashtra, contributing to the delay.
“These cell will comprise officials from the collector’s office and revenue department who deal with land acquisition directly.
Therefore, we are hoping that the remaining process of land acquisition will be easier and the project could be executed on fast track basis,” an official told The Indian Express.
Story continues below this ad
The Gargai and Daman Ganga project is a key river-linking initiative expected to augment Mumbai’s water supply by 450 million litres per day (MLD) in its initial phase.
The project is part of a broader plan to improve the city’s water supply infrastructure.
Mumbai’s daily water demand is currently around 4,200 MLD, while the BMC supplies about 3,850 MLD. Once all approvals are secured and construction begins, the project is expected to take six years to complete.
First announced nearly a decade ago, the project was originally slated to be operational by 2025. However, it was put on hold after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray halted it in 2019 citing environmental concerns.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More