BMC plans property tax waiver for former defence personnel, kin

The BMC plans to give exemption in property tax to former defence personnel and their kin. A proposal regarding this will come up for approval before the civic body’s law committee on Friday.

The decision comes following Maharashtra government’s September 2020 notification, which asked all urban local bodies to waive property tax for former defence personnel.

As per BMC’s proposal, the scheme will cover former defence personnel, wives of martyrs and parents of unmarried martyrs. The former personnel should submit relevant certificates from the district Sainik welfare office or domicile certificates to prove they have been living in the state for the last 15 years. Also, only one property would be eligible.

A similar proposal was tabled before the BMC Standing Committee last August, which had proposed to waive only the general tax component among the 13 components that constitute property tax. The civic administration had then rolled back its decision as the Bombay High Court ordered BMC to waive all components.

Now, after taking legal advice, the BMC has proposed to exempt all eight components of the tax charged as per the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888.

Property tax has 13 components, of which eight are charged as per the corporation Act. The rest are cess imposed by the state government.

The BJP, meanwhile, demanded that the five remaining components of property tax should also be waived. “The Shiv Sena-run BMC has already delayed benefits to be availed by defence personnel for four years. Now, the state government should also waive the five property tax components,” said BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde.

Recently, the state Cabinet has approved a complete waiver of property tax for residential units having area up to 500 sq ft.