From Elco Paanipuriwala to Fort prime land: BMC moves to auction iconic properties over Rs 269 crore tax dues

In a rare recovery drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has moved to auction 12 high-value properties across Mumbai to recover pending property tax dues of Rs 269.62 crore, targeting prime plots and commercial buildings in Fort, Lower Parel, Bandra, Khar, Santacruz and Andheri.

Among the prominent properties on the list are the Elco Arcade building at Bandra’s Hill Road, which houses the iconic Elco Paanipuriwala, and a land parcel linked to the centuries old St Peter’s Church in Bandra.

This marks the second such auction push since October last year. Before that, the civic body had last initiated a similar recovery process in 1984.

Civic records show that one of the properties identified for auction is a 1,732 square metre land parcel on John the Baptist Road in Bandra, with outstanding dues of Rs 12.64 crore. However, representatives of St Peter’s Church have distanced themselves from the property.

“The plot is on John the Baptist Road, and it was sold in by St. Peter church in 2010 as it was overrun by squatters. The BMC has advertised the auction of the property due to non-payment of property tax amounting to Rs 12 crore. The Church has clearly stated that it has no involvement whatsoever with the said land, the outstanding dues, or the auction process,” said a church statement.

The Elco Arcade property has dues amounting to Rs 9.76 crore, according to civic authorities. An office bearer said they are in touch with the BMC to resolve the issue.

“We have listed out all the 12 properties and have issued public notices about the auction drive. If the owners fail to pay the tax amount in the next 21 days, then we will have to go ahead with the auction process,” an official told The Indian Express.

The official added that the combined present day market value of the 12 properties is estimated at Rs 380 crore.

The largest default on the list is a 20,990 square metre plot in Fort with dues of Rs 188 crore. This is followed by a 15,500 square metre commercial building in Andheri East with pending taxes of Rs 47 crore, and a 3,473 square metre plot in Bandra West with dues exceeding Rs 6 crore.

Last month, the BMC appointed an external agency to conduct the bidding process. Officials said a minimum of three bidders is required for a successful auction, failing which a re auction may be initiated.

“Most of these properties were entangled in legal proceedings since they have multiple owners. Therefore, there was an issue with these properties on who is going to pay the taxes and the legal proceedings went on for a very long period of time. Therefore, it has been decided now to recover the tax amount the properties will be auctioned out and if there is any balance amount due then it may be equally divided among the owners,” the official said.

Property tax remains one of the BMC’s biggest revenue streams. For the current financial year, the civic body collected Rs 6,011 crore against a target of Rs 6,200 crore till March 31.

Under the recovery mechanism, defaulting properties are first served notices with penalties. Continued non payment leads to attachment and eventual auction following due legal process.