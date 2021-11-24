To prepare for possible surge, BMC seeks details of Covid variant hitting European countries

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested the state Covid-19 task force to provide it with data on dominant variants in European countries, which have recently recorded a surge in fresh infections. The data would help the civic administration be better prepared for a possible surge in the city, officials said.

The corporation’s move comes a month ahead of Christmas vacations when it is anticipating a rise in the number of international travelers visiting India, which, it fears, could push up the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai.

“We have requested the task force to provide us with the details of the variant, which is responsible for the surge in infection in other countries. With the help of details, we will check if our vaccines are effective against the variant concerned. In case of some new variant, for which the vaccine is not effective, we will do other preparations in the city accordingly,” said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health), BMC.

In the last couple of weeks, countries such as Austria, The Netherlands, UK, Germany and Italy have seen rise in daily cases.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, 258 fresh cases and four deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Officials said that as per the current norms, if a passenger is fully vaccinated, they are allowed to leave the airport without RT-PCR tests. There are 99 countries in the world with whom the government of India has agreement for mutual recognition certificate for individuals who are fully vaccinated with a nationally recognised or WHO-recognised Covid-19 vaccine.

According to data from BMC, currently about 30,000 passengers are traveling daily from Mumbai airport. Since December 2020, as many as 2.5 lakh domestic passengers and 1.17 lakh international travellers have been tested for Covid-19.