As BMC work undertakes preliminary works, commissioner inspects Bhandup project site

According to officials from BMC, a 175-metre deep launching shaft is being constructed at the Bhandup treatment complex of which excavation of upto 45 metres have been carried out till now. (File Photo)

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertaking preliminary works on the 11-km water tunnel linking Ghatkopar sewage treatment plant to Bhandup sewage treatment plant upto the Bhandup water complex, commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Saturday inspected project work site at the complex. During his review, the BMC commissioner called for a need to treat sewage water to prevent pollution and ensure sanitation.

Amid rising water demands and the need to curb pollution, the city has taken up projects to construct seven sewage treatment plants across the city. A key component of the project is a water tunnel which will transport tertiary treated sewage water from the Ghatkopar sewage transport plant to the Bhandup sewage treatment plant up to the Bhandup water complex for further treatment and use for non-potable services.