As BMC work undertakes preliminary works, commissioner inspects Bhandup project site

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertaking preliminary works on the 11-km water tunnel linking Ghatkopar sewage treatment plant to Bhandup sewage treatment plant upto the Bhandup water complex, commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Saturday inspected project work site at the complex. During his review, the BMC commissioner called for a need to treat sewage water to prevent pollution and ensure sanitation.
Amid rising water demands and the need to curb pollution, the city has taken up projects to construct seven sewage treatment plants across the city. A key component of the project is a water tunnel which will transport tertiary treated sewage water from the Ghatkopar sewage transport plant to the Bhandup sewage treatment plant up to the Bhandup water complex for further treatment and use for non-potable services.
The total length of the tunnel spans 11,610 metres (11.61 km), of which the first tunnel between Bhandup sewage treatment plant and Bhandup complex encompasses 4,365 metres (4.3 km), while a second tunnel spans 7,245 metres (7.2 km) between Bhandup sewage treatment plant and Ghatkopar sewage treatment plant. The two tunnels will be dug using tunnel boring machines.
To pave the way for the tunnels, the civic body has commenced preliminary works at the Bhandup worksite. According to officials from BMC, a 175-metre deep launching shaft is being constructed at the Bhandup treatment complex of which excavation of upto 45 metres have been carried out till now. Meanwhile, the civic body has also taken up works on another launching shaft near the Bhandup sewage treatment facility site of which 7.7 metres of depth has been excavated.
In a bid to review ongoing works, Gagrani visited the site of the upcoming Bhandup sewage treatment plant where launching shaft work is underway.
“Treatment of sewage is crucial for environmental protection, public health safety as well as sustainable water management. Untreated sewage increases risk of water-borne diseases. The sewage treatment plants are crucial in removing hazardous elements and pathogens from wastewater, making the treated water available for reuse. The project aims maintaining urban sanitation by reducing pressure on water sources and improving the quality of life of citizens,” said Gagrani.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The India-Pakistan Tests are a rare and special event, with only 59 matches played so far. The 1987 Bangalore and 1999 Chennai matches were particularly memorable, with Pakistan winning by 12 runs. Despite the intense rivalry between the two nations, the match was played with grace and sportsmanship, featuring legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Akram.