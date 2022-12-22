BMC posts details of decisions taken by Chahal as administrator

The BMC on Wednesday posted details of administrative decisions taken by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal so far as the civic body’s administrator in the official website.

The link — https://portal.mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous/qlmsanonymous — shared by BMC’s public relations department — showed a month-wise list of all the decisions taken by Chahal, pertaining to the civic body’s operations.

The list contained over 400 subjects related to civic and infrastructure works as well as internal activities of the 24 wards taken up for clearance by Chahal. It also showed that several subjects were not cleared — based on technical grounds — and referred back to the departments concerned.

Chahal took over as the state-appointed administrator from March 8, after the body of elected representatives got dissolved due to the deferment of BMC elections. Since then, Chahal has been the sole showrunner in the civic body.

Meanwhile, 94 corporators wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last week, mentioning that there was “no transparency in the BMC administration”.

Earlier, the clearance for administrative decisions would usually go to various statutory committees such as standing committee, improvement committee, and work committee. But now, as these committees are redundant with the absence of elected corporators, the decision on approving or rejecting the proposals are taken up by the civic chief.

Several decisions taken by Chahal include the beautification work in Mumbai, projects related to sewage operation, waste management, road work, and agendas related to maintenance and construction of bridges and stormwater drains across all 24 wards in the city.

“The list of decisions taken by the administrator has been in the portal for some time now. All the decisions were uploaded on a fortnightly or monthly basis for transparency… to citizens and elected representatives. The lists were prepared similar to how agendas of several statutory committees are prepared in BMC,” said an official.

Despite several attempts, Chahal was not available for a comment.