BMC polls: Shinde-led Sena appoints six leaders to start preparations

The Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has appointed six leaders, including two MPs from Mumbai, to start preparations for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The appointments are seen as an indication that the Shinde faction has started preparations for the upcoming civic elections even as the poll dates have not been announced yet and there is no clarity on the seat-sharing formula between the Shinde-led Sena faction and BJP in Mumbai.

The party has appointed MPs Gajanan Kirtikar and Rahul Shewale, minister Deepak Kesarkar, former corporators Sheetal Mhatre and Kamini Shewale and Asha Mamidi, giving them the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation. A letter was issued on Wednesday by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena to this effect.

According to political analysts, even as the Shinde faction and BJP have started preparations, the seat-sharing formula between the allies is yet to be firmed up. The analysts believes that Shinde doesn’t have any organisational structure in Mumbai yet and hence it is unlikely that they will get more than 40-55 seats from the BJP to contest the elections.

There are a total 227 electoral wards in the BMC, of which very few corporators are with the Shinde faction. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has 97, BJP 82 and Congress 29 corporators. The MNS has only one corporator.

With the Shinde faction has announced an alliance with Jogendra Kawde’s People’s Republican Party (PRP), the party will also have to share seats with the RRP.

“The Shinde faction will try to get maximum seats from the BJP but it seems difficult looking at the presence of the party in the grassroots level. Since both parties have started preparations, it’s an indication the elections will be held soon,” a political observer said.

In November last year, Sena (UBT) candidate Rutuja Latke had won the Andheri (East) Assembly by-poll, polling more votes than her late husband Ramesh Latke in the 2019 Assembly polls. This has given a boost to Thackeray.