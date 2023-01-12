Eye on BMC polls, PM to conduct bhoomi poojan of several projects during visit

In the run-up to BMC polls, likely to be held ahead of monsoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Mumbai next week, is set to carry out the ground-breaking ceremony (Bhoomi Poojan) of civic projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore.

These include seven sewage treatment plants (STP) and concretisation of 400 km of roads – supposed to cost Rs 5,800 crore – and three super-specialty hospitals in the suburbs. Besides, the PM will handover Rs 10,000 each to 1 lakh hawkers under the PM Svanidhi scheme being implemented by BMC.

Civic officials said a meeting to discuss the visit will be chaired by municipal commissioner and BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday.

Seven sewage treatment plants

To mitigate water pollution in the city, the BMC plans to set up STPs in seven locations – Worli, Bandra, Versova, Malad, Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Dharavi. The STPs will have a capacity of treating 2,464 million litres of sewage water regularly. While the project was first planned in 2002, owing to obstacles like environment clearance and non-availability of adequate land, it didn’t see the light of the day.

Last May, the BMC had finalised contractors for constructing and maintaining these STPs. The final cost was pegged at Rs 25,998 crore. While BMC had issued work orders for the project, actual work is yet to begin. During the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime, the BJP, then in the Opposition, had opposed the project citing cost escalation, soon after which fresh tenders were floated.

Meanwhile, Worli MLA and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to say that he had written to Chahal seeking status update on the project. “Since the betrayal & change in Govt, we haven’t heard much on it, start delayed by 6 months. We were working on reducing monsoon dependency of Mumbai” he said.

Road concretisation

After being sworn in as the CM, Eknath Shinde had proposed to make the roads of Mumbai pothole-free, soon after which the BMC had floated a Rs 6,097-crore tender to concretise 400 km of roads in a phased manner. Civic officials said they have received responses from 15 bidders and at present, the price quoted by them is being evaluated. The PM, while conducting Bhoomi Poojan for the project, is likely to announce that the primary agenda for the polls is to make the city free of potholes.

Redevelopment of three hospitals

Years ago, BMC had proposed to redevelop Bhandup Super Speciality Hospital, Oshiwara Maternity Nursing Home and Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon. While these facilities are in a dismal state, the proposal is yet to see the light of the day. Now, in the wake of BMC elections, the government is likely to announce projects to strengthen public health infrastructure. Besides, the PM is likely to announce that Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thakeray clinics will be increased to 100 under the state’s Aapli Chikitsa scheme.

Rs 10,000 to 1 lakh hawkers

The Centre, in June 2020, had announced PM Svanidhi Scheme, aiming to provide Rs 10,000 to street vendors. In Mumbai, the BMC is implementing the project as part of which, it is collecting applications from potential beneficiaries.

According to BMC data, as on January 11, 2023, the civic body has approved 1.16 lakh applications and the final approval for cash remittance has been given to 88,121 beneficiaries by banks.

“By next week, the number of approved applications will reach 1 lakh and online disbursal will be carried out by the PM digitally. We are also exploring options to see if some beneficiaries could come and collect cheques from the PM,” said an official.