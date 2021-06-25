BMC polls: BJP writes to SEC opposing delimitation of wards, says will move HC

The BMC polls will be held in 2022 (Representational Image)

Opposing BMC seeking rectification of electoral wards ahead of the civic polls next year, the BJP has threatened to approach the Bombay High Court.

The party on Thursday wrote to the State Election Commission (SEC) opposing delimitation of electoral wards, as latest Census data is not available.

BJP leader Prabhakar Shinde said BMC had sought directions on rectification of wards under political pressure. “Delimitation can be carried out when latest Census data is available. So, on what basis can the delimitation of wards be taken up,” Shinde said before mediapersons.

Earlier this month, BMC had written to the SEC seeking further instructions on rectification of electoral ward boundaries. “If we will go for rectification or change of ward boundaries, then suggestions and objections from the public will be invited. A hearing will be organised and after completing the entire process, rectified ward boundaries will be published,” official from the BMC had said.

The Congress had also written to the SEC seeking rectification of at least 45 ward boundaries that it said was allegedly changed by the BJP to favour the party in the 2017 civic polls.