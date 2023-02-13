BMC polls in focus: BJP draws up plan to maximise outreach in Mumbai

While urging party workers to maximise their outreach to Mumbaikars, the BJP believes the time is right to dislodge the Shiv Sena (UBT) from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the upcoming polls to the civic body.

At the Mumbai BJP meet held in Dadar on Sunday, BJP leaders urged its cadre to approach the BMC polls with the spirit of “Abhi nahin to kabhi nahin (If not now, never)”. Although the dates are yet to be announced, the BMC polls are going to take place this year. In the 2017 BMC polls, the BJP won 82 seats, just two less than Shiv Sena’s 84. The total seats in the BMC is 227.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde chaired the meeting during the first session in the morning. MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar presented the political proposal which was approved by Amit Satam. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “Uddhav Thackeray must have been the only CM who did not have a pen in his pocket. He never made remarks on letters presented to him, which is why 40 MLAs got fed up and left…”

“Whereas Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is a leader who writes special remarks on letters and instructs the administration to initiate action. We have a leadership that works hard for the citizens round the clock. Thousands of people across Maharashtra are willing to join the BJP…,” he said. “Every activist must travel to at least 2,000 households and get at least ‘500 Thank You Modiji’, 500 ‘Friends of BJP’, 500 ‘Youth Warriors’. Future is ours.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) women’s sub-division president Dipa Patil from Dahisar Ward No. 1 and shakha pramukh Ganesh Patil and their supporters joined the BJP on Sunday.