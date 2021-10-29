BMC polls: EC to launch special drive for new voter registration, rectification of voter lists

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) launched a special drive for new voter registration and rectification of voter lists on Thursday. Citizens who will turn 18 years old on or before January 1, 2022 can register themselves online between November 1 and November 30.

People can also apply for corrections in name and change of address. At the same time, the process of rectification in voter lists, like removal of names of deceased or displaced persons and duplicate names, will take place. After removal of names, the election department will invite suggestions and objections by December 20. Officials from BMC’s election department said people can register their names on http://www.nvsp.in and http://www.ceo.maharashtra.nic.in and call the toll free number 1950 for inquiries.



After rectification of the voter list and new registrations, the EC will publish the final voter list on January 5, 2022. “The final voter list will be used for the BMC election slated for February, 2022. The BMC will start an awareness campaign among voters so that voting percentage can be increased in the upcoming polls,” said a senior BMC official.

In Mumbai, there are 227 electoral seats and the five year term of the civic body is going to end in March, 2022. With 90 corporators, the Shiv Sena is the ruling party in BMC.

“On November 1, the Election Commission of India will publish the voter list used in the last Assembly election in 2019. We urge citizens to check their names in the voter list. If citizens find their names missing, they should approach the EC for rectification,” stated a BMC press release.

The civic body will also hold meetings with local political workers in preparation for the polls and also to ensure that social distancing and Covid norms are followed during the campaign and voting phases.