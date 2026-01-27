32-year-old man close to BMC polls contestant from Mumbai’s Bhandup stabbed 22 times; 6 arrested

The victim, identified as Shankar Prasad Yadav alias Kalli, was stabbed 22 times before the accused fled the spot.

The Mumbai police Monday arrested six people in connection with the brutal murder of a 32-year-old man, said to be close to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls contestant, in Bhandup Sunday.

The victim, identified as Shankar Prasad Yadav alias Kalli, was stabbed 22 times before the accused fled the spot. Teams from the local police station and the Crime Branch tracked down and arrested all six accused within 24 hours.

Hemraj Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VII, said they formed eight teams to trace the accused. While the Crime Branch arrested three of the attackers, the local police nabbed three others allegedly involved in the conspiracy.