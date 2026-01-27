32-year-old man close to BMC polls contestant from Mumbai’s Bhandup stabbed 22 times; 6 arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Mumbai police Monday arrested six people in connection with the brutal murder of a 32-year-old man, said to be close to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls contestant, in Bhandup Sunday.
The victim, identified as Shankar Prasad Yadav alias Kalli, was stabbed 22 times before the accused fled the spot. Teams from the local police station and the Crime Branch tracked down and arrested all six accused within 24 hours.
Hemraj Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VII, said they formed eight teams to trace the accused. While the Crime Branch arrested three of the attackers, the local police nabbed three others allegedly involved in the conspiracy.
An officer said the three attackers, identified as Jahid Shaikh, Armaan Shaikh, and Pramod Varangane, were arrested from the forest area of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park by the Crime Branch.
According to the police, the accused and Yadav had a fight over the collection of money from a construction site two days before his murder. “Both sides had threatened each other with dire consequences. The accused told us that had they not killed Yadav, he would have killed them. We are checking if that is linked to the murder in any way,” the officer said.
“Yadav himself had at least five FIRs registered against him, and locals have alleged that he would extort money from them,” an officer said.
“Yadav was close to one Shehzada Malik alias Sajju, who contested the recently held BMC polls from Bhandup but lost. Malik, too, had been arrested by the Bhandup police in connection with an extortion case earlier,” the officer added.
