BMC polls: BJP to launch outreach plan to connect with north Indians in Maharashtra

In order to consolidate the electoral support base among the north Indian community in the state, BJP has announced a state-wide outreach programme to connect with the members of the community ahead of the BMC elections, which is scheduled to be held early next year.

The campaign, halchal yatra, aims to reach out to the community and enquire about their wellbeing. The slogan for the campaign is north Indians are not “par prantiya” but they are “ghar prantiya”, which means north Indians are not “outsiders”, they are “insiders”.

Party leaders at the meeting issued instructions to the cadres not to take north Indians for granted and consolidate their electoral support among the community, which has been loyal to the party.

The party’s Maharashtra North Indian Morcha will drive the campaign. BJP north Indian Konkan unit in-charge Sanjay Pande said, “We will start the state-wide campaign to connect with the north Indians living in Maharashtra.”

“North Indians in Maharashtra have left their native villages in large numbers. We want to be the bridge between their original home and Maharashtra and ensure their well-being,” Pande added.

In the meeting, it was decided that BJP cannot afford to remain complacent on issues concerning the north Indians. The community constitute a sizeable vote bank, which determines the electoral outcome in civic polls. Therefore, the party aims to reach out to every single north Indian voter.