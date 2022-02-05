BMC polls: Ashish Shelar to lead BJP’s election management committee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed MLA Ashish Shelar to head its election management committee for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and comes shortly after the Shiv Sena declared that Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray will lead the party’s efforts ahead of the BMC polls.

Former education minister Shelar represents the Bandra (West) constituency in the state Assembly and is known for his aggressive posturing against the Thackerays.

With a budget of Rs 45,000 crore, the BMC is among the richest civic bodies in India. The 2022 BMC elections are set to witness a big battle between the two estranged alliance partners, the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Highly placed sources in the BJP told The Indian Express, “The state leadership decided to appoint Shelar to lead the BMC polls as he is not only well-versed with the functioning of the city and the corporation, but also brings with him rich experience. In the 2017 BMC polls, Shelar played a crucial role as Mumbai BJP chief. Apart from that, the BJP wanted to project a youth leader to take on Aaditya Thackeray’s leadership for the polls.”

Shelar will have a strong team for support which includes Atul Bhatkhalkar, Poonam Mahajan, Gopal Shetty, Opposition leader in the state council Praveen Darekar, Manoj Kotak, Parag Alvani, Mihir Kotecha, Prasad Lad, Raj Purohit, Amit Satam, Manisha Choudhury, Prakash Mehta, Kripashankar Singh, R U Singh and Sanjay Upadhyay.

In the 2017 polls, the BJP had won 82 seats – just two short of Shiv Sena’s 84. Yet, the party decided not to stake claim for the mayor’s post. It handed over the power to the Sena, and declared that the BJP would play the role of a “watch dog”. The decision was taken under then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. At the time, the Sena and BJP were alliance partners in the state government.

Post the 2019 Assembly elections, the alliance broke up and the Sena joined hands with the Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in Maharashtra. At present, the Sena-BJP equation is at an all-time low.