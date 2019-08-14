BMC: Policy on underground parking lots on open spaces gets nod

In a bid to create more parking space, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared a policy under which underground parking lots can be constructed on proposed or existing open spaces across the city.

Advertising

Earlier, the BMC had made a provision in Development Control and Promotion Regulation (DCPR) 2034 for allowing underground parking below recreation grounds and playgrounds, but their wasn’t any comprehensive policy on how to go about it. The new policy will allow exploitation of plots reserved for open spaces in the city.

According to the proposal, now plots reserved for open spaces in Development Plan (DP) 2034 can be developed as underground parking lots (two basements) by private developers. In lieu of constructing parking areas, the developers will be rewarded with Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) across the city.

The new policy is not applicable to iconic open spaces like Cross Maidan, Oval Maidan and Azad Maidan. The proposed policy was passed in the Improvement Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Advertising

A senior official said, “Under the new policy our priority will be plots marked as open spaces in the DP but yet to be developed. Apart from allowing private developers to develop underground parking below playgrounds or gardens, we can invite bids and appoint any agency to develop such parking lots. The appointed agency could be either given TDR or contract cost. The constructed parking area then will be taken over by the BMC and another agency can be appointed to run the parking lots. It is the first time we are proposing something like this. We have to see how it goes ahead.”

The policy also states that the BMC should try to avoid creating underground parking lots below already developed gardens and plots with area of about 1,000 sqm. However, the municipal commissioner can use discretionary power to allow development below such plots. Also, once the construction is over the development or restoration of the gardens can be done by the developers. Improvements Committee chairman Sadanand Parab said, “The policy will help the city get more parking spaces. The construction of underground parking will depend on the requirement…”