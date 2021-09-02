Mumbai: BMC plans vaccine drive on Saturday for those eligible for second dose

In a bid to increase the number of fully vaccinated citizens in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned a special drive on Saturday for those eligible for a second dose.

On September 4, over 300 civic and government-run centres will only administer a second dose. “The state and the civic-run centres will not administer the first dose of vaccine on September 4,” said the civic body.

This follows guidelines issued by the state government last month that fully vaccinated citizens who have completed 14 days after receiving the second dose will be allowed to travel in Mumbai suburban local trains from August 15 and enter malls. There have been demands from several quarters for consistent free vaccination drives in the city, which is battling a short supply of vaccines.

Since January 16, when the immunization programme began in the city, 95.62 lakh citizens across all age groups have received vaccines, of which only 25.98 lakh citizens have received both doses.

Of the estimated 96.7 lakh citizens above the age of 18 years, only 26 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated in the city. BMC had said that with the consistent vaccine supply, the adult population can be fully vaccinated by early next year.

“Experts have not ruled out chances of the third wave in the city. With the current rise in the number of cases and the threat of the third wave, a special session is planned for those awaiting the second dose,” said a civic official.

On Thursday, the daily positivity rate increased to 1.1 per cent and 441 citizens tested positive for Covid-19. This is the second day the city has recorded over 400 cases recently.

A total of 4,99,285 citizens in the 18 to 44 age group have received both doses, while 10,26,816 citizens in the 45 to 59 age groups are fully vaccinated.