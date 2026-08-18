BMC plans Rs 702-crore underground walkway beneath Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Mumbai could soon get its first major underground pedestrian link, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposing a 3-km, Rs 702.44-crore walkway connecting the Nehru Science Centre Metro station to the Coastal Road promenade at Haji Ali, with a section passing beneath the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
The project, proposed as a pilot under the civic body’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) initiative, will also include underground parking and indoor recreational spaces. The proposal has been sent to the BMC Standing Committee for approval.
The BMC has proposed that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), a joint venture between the Centre and Maharashtra government, execute the project directly. The civic body has sought a relaxation of tendering rules for the arrangement instead of using its conventional public tender process.
According to the proposal, the pedestrian link will begin underground at the Nehru Science Centre Metro station and run westwards towards the Coastal Road promenade at Haji Ali. A section will pass beneath the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where an underground lobby with escalators and lifts will provide access to the public space planned on the Racecourse land.
he BMC has taken over 120 of the Racecourse’s 211 acres for public use (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)
The BMC has taken over 120 of the Racecourse’s 211 acres for public use and plans to develop the land as a Central Park with a botanical garden, topiary garden and city forest. An indoor sports arena and convention hall have also been proposed below the Racecourse.
The underground link is intended to connect these public spaces with the Metro and Coastal Road while allowing pedestrians to avoid busy roads above ground. “The underpass will form a semi-circular walkway around the periphery of the racecourse and, in the future, another underpass will be constructed to connect with the Acharya Atre Chowk Metro station,” a civic official said.
“Eventually, both these underpasses will merge underneath the Mahalaxmi Racecourse,” the official added.
Story continues below this ad
The decision to take up the project was finalised at a July 28 meeting attended by officials from the BMC, MMRCL and the state Urban Development Department, according to the civic proposal.
The BMC has proposed releasing the Rs 702.44 crore in instalments linked to the progress of the project. Twenty-five per cent would be released after the BMC and MMRCL sign a memorandum of understanding, while subsequent instalments would be linked to securing permissions and reaching specified stages of construction.
The funding plan has drawn criticism from the Congress. In a letter to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, senior Congress leader and former corporator Ashraf Azmi questioned the decision to commit civic funds to the project when the BMC is already undertaking major infrastructure works. “BMC already owes Rs 8,000 crore in payments to various contractors executing infrastructure projects. For the next two financial years, the BMC will have to pay Rs 28,000 crore annually to contractors executing these projects,” Azmi said, seeking details of the TOD premium recovery timeline, the consequences of any shortfall and responsibility for cost escalation.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More