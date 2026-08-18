BMC plans Rs 702-crore underground walkway beneath Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Mumbai could soon get its first major underground pedestrian link, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposing a 3-km, Rs 702.44-crore walkway connecting the Nehru Science Centre Metro station to the Coastal Road promenade at Haji Ali, with a section passing beneath the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

The project, proposed as a pilot under the civic body’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) initiative, will also include underground parking and indoor recreational spaces. The proposal has been sent to the BMC Standing Committee for approval.

The BMC has proposed that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), a joint venture between the Centre and Maharashtra government, execute the project directly. The civic body has sought a relaxation of tendering rules for the arrangement instead of using its conventional public tender process.