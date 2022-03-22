BMC plans to vaccinate students of civic schools in 12-14 age group

THE EDUCATION department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to vaccinate children from civic schools who are in the newly approved age group for Covid vaccination from 12 to 14 years.

The plan is yet in a very nascent stage as the department is exploring available options. “Whether to organise vaccination camps, or to take these students to existing vaccination centres is yet to be decided as we have just taken a preliminary meeting,” said Rajesh Kankal, BMC education officer, adding that there are approximately 70,000 such eligible students studying in BMC schools.

According to the information gathered, due to the significant number of students in this category, the department is studying different options available, before rolling out the plan.

The department had already conducted a similar drive for those above 15 years of age, studying in civic schools, when they were declared eligible for Covid vaccine. There were nearly 36,000 students in BMC schools from the earlier age-group when their vaccination began in January this year. And it was also imperative to complete their vaccination on priority as board exams were approaching.

Starting from collating the data of eligible students, creating awareness about vaccines and informing parents to even taking their consent for vaccination of their wards and then taking children to nearby vaccination centres, the schools were asked to take complete responsibility for vaccination of these children.

“It has been a successful drive. But the number of students was low and most wanted to get vaccinated soon with board exams approaching. Whereas now not only the number of eligible candidates is high, schools too are soon likely to close for summer vacation. This is why it is important to weigh all available options before the drive is launched,” said an officer requesting anonymity. Adding to this, one also shared how absence of an education committee of BMC, after the term has ended, will impact the motivation to launch such a drive.