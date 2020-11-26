BMC plans to take back children’s theatre allotted for project from NFDC

On Wednesday, a proposal of canceling the MoU with NFDC and taking back the theatre was tabled before BMC's improvement committee for final approval.

Five years after the proposed film cultural centre at Bandra West failed to take off, the BMC plans to take back a children’s theatre, handed over for the project, from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Citing violation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the BMC and NFDC, the civic body has said that the lease should be canceled and the theatre be handed over to some other organisation that can start the cultural centre.

On Wednesday, a proposal of canceling the MoU with NFDC and taking back the theatre was tabled before BMC’s improvement committee for final approval. After a brief discussion, the committee decided to visit the theatre before taking any decision.

The BMC has listed six breaches of MoU conditions. They include NFDC’s failure to start the film cultural centre after renovating the existing children theatre, loss of revenue due to its non-functioning and NFDC not including the BMC representative in the advisory committee set up for the project.

According to the BMC, the cultural centre was proposed to have an exhibition hall, a digital cinema hall, a reading and research library and a book shop.

After NFDC failed to start the centre, in 2018, BJP leader and then minister Ashish Shelar had asked the BMC to take back the theatre. Following this, the BMC had initiated the process of canceling the MoU with NFDC.

