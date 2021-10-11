BMC plans to set up smoke detectors, extractor systems in civic hospitals

Taking note of recent incidents of fire in hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to set up smoke detectors and extractor systems in civic hospitals.

The BMC will set up these systems in 16 peripheral hospitals to avert tragedies like that in the hospital at Bhandara where 10 newborns had died.

A proposal for procuring and installing the systems in BMC hospitals will be tabled before the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday. According to the proposal, the system will help in detecting smoke immediately and extraction will take place simultaneously.

“While the smoke detector will alert about the smoke, the extractor will work as an exhaust to throw out the gas. This will help in saving patients and others’ lives, as after fire broke out the smoke caused suffocation in the premises,” said a senior official from BMC.

The BMC will spend Rs 2.4 crore on the project and it will take six months to finish installation from the day the work order is issued.

In January, 10 babies died after a fire broke out in a government hospital in Bhandara.