BMC plans to redraw ward boundaries, add 11 more

The BMC has zeroed down on the location of the new ward office.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to redraw the boundaries of its 24 administrative wards to maintain geographical and population balance and provide better administrative services.

The BMC is planning to carve out a new ward from the P/north, which covers Malad east and west and areas in Kandivali. The new ward will be called P/East and cover Malad east areas. Once approved, it will be the 25th ward in the city. The BMC has zeroed down on the location of the new ward office.

Proposed in 2017, the redrawing of administrative wards seeks to bring parity by having a minimum of eight electoral wards and a maximum of 11 in one administrative ward. There are 17 electoral wards in P/north extending from Malwani in the west to Dindoshi hills in the east, covering more than 4,672 hectares and a population of 9.4 lakh, making it one of the most populated wards in the city.

According to the plan, the civic body aims to increase the total number of wards by 11 through the bifurcation of some of the larger wards like K/east (Andheri, Jogeshwari), L ward (Kurla, Sakinaka). BMC has similar plans to create a K North Ward for areas of Jogeshwari, Goregaon East, Aarey Colony and scattered spots in Powai. The aim is to reduce the burden on the K East Ward, which is one of the most densely populated wards in the city.

In a written reply to BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, Urban Development Department minister Eknath Shinde said, “Considering the population and considering that there are 17 sub-wards (electoral wards) under P North ward, the BMC is planning to create a separate P East Ward that will cover Malad East area.”

In response, Bhatkhalkar said, “There is an overall plan for bifurcation of wards but a separate administrative ward for Malad east is immediately required. I was continuously seeking a separate ward for the residents of Malad East because the ward is very large in terms of the population and geography. People from as far as Manori and Kurar have to travel to the ward office in Malad west for every single civic issue.”

A ward office is headed by the assistant commissioner or a Ward officer and plays a key role in the day-to-day delivery of civic services, including issuing birth and death certificates to attending to leaking water pipes, garbage disposal, illegal constructions, garden and park maintenance, permissions for public gatherings and building repairs, among others.