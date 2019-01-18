BMC plans to put up banners with coastal road project details

AFTER RESIDENTS protested barricading of the Worli sea face because of the coastal road project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to put up banners providing information on the road’s long-term utility.

BMC’s move came after it was informed that the local people would stage a protest against the coastal road project during the Mumbai Marathon scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The work on the first phase of BMC’s coastal road project started with a geo-technical survey and reclamation is underway at Worli and Priyadarshini Park. Part of Worli sea face has been barricaded for the project and it will take over the entire promenade until the construction is completed.

A senior official from the coastal road project team said: “We will put up banners providing all details of the project. It will show how once the work completed, there will be a new promenade. All details of the project will be displayed on these banners to sensitise people. We will construct a new promenade that is 4 km long and 20 m wide. People should think about the long-term benefit of the project.”

He added: “Those opposing the project live in posh localities and are only thinking about obstruction to their view. They are not ready to understand the city’s problem. Mumbai is choking and we need projects like the coastal road to decongest the city.”

Officials said residents are also opposing the proposed Bus Rapid Transit System terminal in Worli.

The secretary of Worli Residents’ Welfare Association, Keshav Shenoy, said: “There should be transparency in the project details. All details, with maps and plans with specifications of the project should be displayed by the BMC. This is not a 10-15 day programme. It will go on for years. People living here will have to face problems 24 hours of the day.” He added that residents are not opposed to the project but they need information and the plans showing exactly how the work will proceed.