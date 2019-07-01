BMC plans to install CCTV cameras at 91 flood-prone spots

THE Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to install CCTV cameras at 91 locations prone to flooding to monitor the situation on the ground during rains. This year, pre-monsoon inspections by the civic body found that there are 225 flooding spots in the city. Of these, 134 spots are already covered by the Mumbai Police and BMC’s CCTV camera network.

Officials said the civic body will coordinate with the Mumbai Police for installing CCTV cameras at the other spots. “Recently, at a meeting organised by the disaster management cell with other agencies, civic officials discussed 91 flooding spots in the city that are not covered by CCTV camera network. Since the Mumbai Police already have plans to install additional CCTV cameras, then these 91 spots could be included,” a BMC official said.

The 91 flooding spots are mainly in areas like Byculla, Worli, Bandra, Santa Cruz, Andheri, Malad, Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund. The BMC feels that monitoring the spots would allow it to mobilise assistance. “On June 28, when there was heavy rainfall and complaints of water-logging started pouring in, CCTV footage gave us real-time updates. It was most helpful in tackling flooding at Hindmata and Andheri subway,” said an official from the disaster management cell.