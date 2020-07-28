BMC plans to fell, transplant 632 more trees for infra projects

Of the 632 trees, half will make way for Metro projects at seven locations. (File) Of the 632 trees, half will make way for Metro projects at seven locations. (File)

The BMC has listed 632 more trees for felling or transplanting to make space for various infrastructure projects in Mumbai, taking the total number of trees on notice to 2,593.

The Indian Express had earlier this month reported that the BMC in June invited objections for felling and transplanting 1,961 trees at 19 sites of big-ticket infrastructure projects. Of these, 803 trees are proposed to be felled and 1,158 transplanted.

As it did for those trees, the BMC invited suggestions and objections from the public for the second lot, on its website. The notice was issued on June 23 and the civic body gave seven days to residents. Activists, however, are questioning the publishing of notices during the lockdown. Speaking to The Indian Express, activist Zoru Bhathena, said: “The civic body is issuing notices during lockdown, when people don’t have full access to newspapers, can’t visit sites and can’t do anything to check the proposals. Since there is restriction on movement, notices pasted on trees go unnoticed.”

Of the 632 trees, half will make way for Metro projects at seven locations. After receiving suggestions and objections, the BMC will give a hearing to residents and send a proposal to its Tree Authority, headed by the municipal commissioner.

A senior official from the BMC’s garden department said, “We have followed procedure… suggestions and objections that we receive after the deadline will also be included. Tree Authority members will decide on them.”

