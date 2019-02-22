BMC plans to convert five octroi nakas into transport hubs

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed to develop city’s five octroi nakas or checkpoints into ‘transport hubs’ — inter-state bus terminal or goods’ terminal.

Advertising

The hub, on the lines of major world cities, like London, New Delhi and Chennai, is aimed at curtailing traffic woes triggered by the entry of heavy vehicles into the city and roadside parking, sources said. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has already asked the newly formed parking authority to check feasibility of the project and chalk out an outlay.

According to the proposal, the parking authority will convert the five checkpoints into either an inter-state bus terminal or a goods’ terminal where heavy vehicles, like trucks, can unload goods into smaller delivery vehicles, which will be allowed to enter the city.

Octroi, collected as a form of tax on goods entering into the city, was BMC’s highest revenue generator. The five octroi nakas were scrapped following the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax in 2017.

At present, these checkpoints are being used illegally to park school buses, trucks and other inter-city and state buses.

Hari Om Nagar Apex Federation Body vice-chairman, S Subramanian, who has lodged several complaints with the authorities about illegally parked vehicle along the octroi nakas, said the idea of converting the areas into a transport hub or parking lot was good.

“The civic body, however, needs to make sure that two to three lanes are specifically reserved for these vehicles and that they do not interfere with the vehicles entering the city.”

Referring to the proposal to convert the octroi nakas into central business districts, municipal commissioner Mehta said: “The check points will be used for larger public purposes, and CBDs are not a larger public purpose. A transport hub is the need of the city. Today, you see many inter-city buses parked on the road sides, which is not right.”

Advertising

The five octroi nakas are on: Mumbai-Panvel Highway (Mankhurd), Eastern Express Highway (Mulund east), Western Express Highway (Dahisar), Mulund-Airoli Link Road (Airoli) and Lalbahadur Shashtri Marg (Mulund).