Deonar Plant: BMC plans to appoint consultant for vetting designs, monitoring construction, dispute resolution

NINE MONTHS after a contractor was appointed for the construction of Mumbai’s first waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground, the BMC has planned to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) for vetting detailed designs, monitoring and supervision of construction work and dispute resolution.

The consultant will be responsible for coordination and supervision during three-and-a-half years of construction period and 15 years of operation and maintenance. The project could cost the civic body close to Rs 40 crore. The BMC is constructing a plant with a capacity of processing 600 tonnes of garbage daily, which can generate 4 MW of electricity every day.

Although the contractor for the plant was appointed in last November, the work on site has not yet started as the BMC is yet to secure an environment clearance (EC) from the environment ministry. It requires an EC as ash generated from the plant will be disposed of at the dumping ground.

“Usually, the PMC is appointed during the planning stage of a project, but in this case they will scrutinise detailed design plans and monitor construction work,” said a senior official from the solid waste management (SWM), projects, department.

On November 4, 2020, after initial opposition, the Shiv Sena-led standing committee approved the proposal. It had earlier alleged malpractices in the contract. The BMC had awarded a contract to Chennai MSW Pvt Ltd at the cost of Rs 1,020 crore to construct the plant.

“The work order issued to the contractor has a clause that they can start work only after securing the EC. Hearing of public suggestions and objections has been completed. We are hopeful of getting the clearance soon,” said the official.

The upcoming plant is facing a lot of public opposition. In April, during a public hearing of suggestions and objections, people opposed the plant citing impact on those living in surrounding areas of the dumping ground.

Meanwhile, the BMC’s plan to construct a second waste-to-energy plant has slowed down. Officials said they were reviewing the project.