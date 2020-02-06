BMC plans to allow trade fees to be paid in advance for 10 years

At present, traders can pay this fee in advance for two years or as a yearly instalment. At present, traders can pay this fee in advance for two years or as a yearly instalment.

A day after the BMC’s 2020-21 budget proposed a yearly hike of five per cent in the fees on trade and market vendor licences as well as birth certificates, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now preparing a policy under which traders and vendors will have the option of paying the trade renewal fee in advance for 10 years.

Currently, BMC’s trade and market vendor licences need to be renewed every two years. With the new proposal, this fee can be paid in advance for 10 years. At present, traders can pay this fee in advance for two years or as a yearly instalment. “We are preparing a proposal to increase this period to 10 years. With this, we will get 10 years’ worth of revenue in one go and save on manpower,” said Sharad Bande, superintendent, licences. Through this move, BMC expects to earn revenue of Rs 221.02 crore in the coming year.

The licence for trade and storage, neon sign permits or glow signs licences will now be combined into a single license which will be valid for a period of up to 10 years. The collection of licence fees and stall charges, as well as the issuance of licence certificates, will be done through an online system from March 2020.

“Considering the financial condition of the BMC, we propose to revise these charges/fees. These charges/fees viz trade licence, market licence, birth certificate which have not been revised since a long time to be increased by a flat 5 per cent every year,” Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said in his Budget speech.

Officials said these fees have not been raised for years, and the BMC now plans to “keep up with the rate of inflation”.

