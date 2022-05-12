BMC plans to allow advertisement boards in public toilets, policy soon

THE BMC is preparing a policy to allow advertisement boards in public toilets. The civic body is identifying locations and also working on guidelines for installation of the boards.

“We are preparing a policy, which will allow putting up of advertisement boards at public toilets,” said Dr Sangeeta Hasnale, deputy municipal commissioner, solid waste management (SWM) department. Officials said there are about 1,100 public toilets across Mumbai that are run by NGOs and local groups. While these NGOs charge people Rs 2 to Rs 5 for toilet facilities and Rs 10 for a bath, they share revenue with the BMC.

“Many public toilets are located along the roads and can be appropriate places to put up advertising boards. We are working on the modalities. Officials from BMC’s license department will also be involved in framing the policy, which help the civic body generate some revenue,” said an official.

“Also, the NGOs that run these public toilets often complain that they are facing losses and are unable to maintain the facilities. The policy will also support them.” The BMC also plans to integrate community laundry in these public toilets, said officials. While the basic draft of the policy has been prepared, the formula on revenue sharing is yet to be worked out. The BMC is also likely to invite public suggestions once the policy is ready.

Earlier, the BMC had planned to construct around 22,500 public toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission. It had allocated Rs 300 crore for the project and set a deadline of 20121 end. However, the work is yet to finish.

A BMC survey had found that the city lacks around one lakh public toilets. In 2018, the BMC had also conducted structural audit of public toilets that are over 30 years old.