BMC plans to add 10 more mini fire stations in Mumbai to reduce response time

TO SIGNIFICANTLY reduce the response time and increase the efficiency of rescue operations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to add 10 more mini fire stations in the city. Currently, there are 18 mini fire stations.

A mini fire station is similar to the concept of beat police stations that will have mini fire tender machines, a small water tank, tools for rescue operations, a small ladder, small extinguishers, small sand sacks to cater to small fires and short circuits, and bird rescue operations.

In the standing committee held on Wednesday, Ashwini Bhide, additional municipal commissioner, informed that the civic body is looking for additional spaces, where more mini fire stations can come up.

“We do understand that there are challenges in fire-fighting. The response time of our fire brigade is 20 minutes in peak hours, which ideally should be around six-seven minutes, as per the Central government norms. However, despite this, let me assure you that Mumbai Fire Brigade is the most technologically equipped. We have 35 fire stations and 18 mini fire stations, and we are in the process to have more mini fire stations,” she said.

The BMC said that the mini fire stations can come up in the ward offices, municipal dispensaries and would be connected to the parent fire station in the area and control room. However, the fire department is facing a staff crunch to man these stations, the department officials said.

Due to staff crunch, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has not operationalised a mini fire station at Santacruz constructed earlier this year.

Locals said the nearest fire station from where fire tenders reach their area is from Bandra Reclamation.

Currently, there are 35 fire stations and 18 mini fire stations under six fire command centres. There are more than 258 fire vehicles like fire engines, jumbo water tankers and ladder vans.



In addition to the mini fire stations, the Mumbai Fire Brigade is all set to get fire bikes to ensure quick response and easy access to congested areas of the city.

To begin with, the civic body will procure 24 fire bikes that will be inducted into the fire brigade’s fleet.