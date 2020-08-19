BMC plans Rs 3.19-cr revamp of Shrikant Doshi Udyan

The garden is spread over 3,000 sqm. Some of the new works include construction of a play area for children, decorative lights and entrance plaza with flag hoisting steps.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to revamp Shrikant Doshi Udyan in Sion Koliwada. The civic body is going to spend Rs 3.19 crore on the proposed revamp of the garden, which is said to be in poor condition.

According to Garden Cell officials, a tender has been floated to finalise the contractor. The contractor will have to complete the project within eight months. The garden is spread over 3,000 sqm. Some of the new works include construction of a play area for children, decorative lights and entrance plaza with flag hoisting steps.

An official said, “Also there is a dysfunctional water fountain which we plan to remove and in its place landscape island will be created. Existing pathways are in bad shape; we will change that also.”

Apart from this, the civic body has also proposed to revamp another garden in Matunga area. It will spend Rs 1.50 crore on that project.

