Mumbai: BMC plans Rs 20.37-crore repairs on Eastern Freeway

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to repair the six-year-old Eastern Freeway, which connects P D’Mello Road in CSMT to Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) in Govandi.

The standing committee approved a Rs 20.37-crore proposal to repair the 16.5-km elevated and tunnel road on Tuesday.

While the quality of road, overall, is good, a source from the BMC has questioned the large cost of repair since the work does not include any major resurfacing or repairs of the road portion. The proposal does not specify the details of the repair planned for the freeway.

However, a senior civic official from the bridges department said on the condition of anonymity, “The work includes apply of epoxy paint for long life, installation of new and replacement of broken crash barriers along the road, light reflecting epoxy coating in tunnel and installation of sound barriers near Mysore Colony and BPCL Colony, after residents had complained of noise pollution.”

“In 2015, after it was handed over to the BMC, no major repair work has been undertaken. The high cost is because of all these works, especially installation of sound barrier,” the official added. According to the proposal, the civic body had estimated that the project would cost Rs 25.44 crore, but the contractor, Speco Infraprojects, has agreed to do repair work with Rs 20.37 crore, which is 26.55 per cent lower than the contract cost.

The freeway was constructed by the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority) and inaugurated in 2013. It was was handed over to the BMC in 2015 for maintenance.

The BMC had carried out repairs on the freeway in 2017, after a petition was filed in the High Court pointing out its poor condition.

When it was built, the Eastern Freeway was the longest elevated road in the country and it has reduced the travel from south Mumbai to north till Mankhurd from 45 minutes to 20 minutes.