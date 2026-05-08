BMC plans parking fee hike by 40 per cent

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In a move that could further add to citizen’s parking woes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is eyeing to hike the parking fees across the city’s civic-run pay-and-park facilities by a rate of 40 percent.
While the proposal has been cleared by the office of the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), the file is yet to receive the nod from the civic chief, Ashwini Bhide. According to senior civic officials, this is the first time that the charges of parking costs will be revised since 2021, even as the old rates had expired in March 2021.
It was in the year 2015 that the existing parking policy was introduced. However, taking cognisance of opposition from citizens, the state government had put a stay in cost revisions till 2017, when the parking fees finally came to force.
The existing pay-and-park rates expired in March 2021. However, the charges were not revised owing to COVID and the dissolution of the civic house in March 2022.
Eyeing an amendment to the charges, the civic body has moved files to increase the existing parking charges by 40 percent. However, officials privy to development said that the proposal is currently in the preliminary stage with the rate revision yet to be put forth before the standing committee and the general body. In BMC, new projects, amendments in taxes amongst other revisions are cleared only after the its standing committee and the general body approve the proposals with majority.
Currently, the civic rates of pay and parking system are categorised on the basis of the vehicle type and the demand in the area. For A category vehicles, which applies to areas with high density of commercial complexes, the BMC charges Rs. 20-100 for two wheelers, Rs. 70-235 for taxis and four wheelers and Rs. 100-615 for buses on an hourly basis. Meanwhile, B-category vehicles are charged Rs. 15 for two wheelers, and Rs. 45 to Rs. 155 for four wheelers. In residential areas, the BMC applies C category, where vehicle charges of Rs. 10 – 35 for two wheelers, Rs. 25 for four wheelers and between Rs. 35 to 200 for heavy motor vehicles.
The charges are applicable across 100 parking facilities run by the civic body. Of the total lots, 37 are off-street parking lots while 63 are on-street parking lots. Collectively, the facilities can accommodate nearly 40,000 vehicles.
However, these fall short for Mumbai which has amongst the highest vehicular density across the state. According to the Maharashtra government’s RTO data, the vehicular population across Mumbai’s island city and suburban belt stood at 51.34 lakh until March 2025.
In a bid to improve access to parking facilities, the BMC is currently finalising plans to implement a smart parking policy which seeks to create a digital dashboard with details of all parking spaces across Mumbai. Pegged at a preliminary cost of Rs.3 crore, the interface will be made accessible to public through a mobile application or a web portal.
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