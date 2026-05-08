BMC plans parking fee hike by 40 per cent

The charges are applicable across 100 parking facilities run by the civic body. Of the total lots, 37 are off-street parking lots while 63 are on-street parking lots.

In a move that could further add to citizen’s parking woes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is eyeing to hike the parking fees across the city’s civic-run pay-and-park facilities by a rate of 40 percent.

While the proposal has been cleared by the office of the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), the file is yet to receive the nod from the civic chief, Ashwini Bhide. According to senior civic officials, this is the first time that the charges of parking costs will be revised since 2021, even as the old rates had expired in March 2021.

It was in the year 2015 that the existing parking policy was introduced. However, taking cognisance of opposition from citizens, the state government had put a stay in cost revisions till 2017, when the parking fees finally came to force.