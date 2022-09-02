scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

BMC plans new foot over-bridge near Hindmata in Dadar

The BMC will begin construction after monsoon and the FOB is expected to be completed in 18 months. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 4.87 crore.

The foot over bridge will be constructed over the existing joined flyovers of Parel TT and Hindmata junction. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda/Representational)

The busy area of Hindmata in Dadar East on the Babasaheb Ambedkar (BA) Road is set to get a new foot over-bridge (FOB) connecting St Paul’s School on the south bound side with Premier Cinema on the north bound side.

The BMC will begin construction after monsoon and the FOB is expected to be completed in 18 months. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 4.87 crore. It will be constructed over the existing joined flyovers of Parel TT and Hindmata junction.

In 2020-21, the BMC built an elevated road connecting two flyovers at Hindmata and Parel TT to resolve traffic disruptions caused by waterlogging. Presently, pedestrians have to walk around 300 metres in either direction to cross BA Road at either Hindmata junction or at the congested Parel TT junction, where roads going to KEM Hospital, South Mumbai and Elphinstone station come together, causing heavy traffic jams.

Satish Thosar, chief engineer of BMC’s bridges department, said, “The FOB will be constructed because there is a demand for pedestrians crossing in this area due to the St Paul’s school, the Cinema hall, and the Hindmata and Dadar cloth markets on either side. Tenders for the projects have already been floated and work is likely to begin in one month.” Pedestrians need to cross the BA road to access both the nearest railway stations to St Paul’s School — Dadar station and Parel and Prabhadevi stations, Thosar added.

The length of the FOB is 34 metres and its width is 4.03 metres. Escalators and staircases will be constructed at both ends to provide access to the FOB.

The tender notice said, “Vehicular traffic in the construction area shall be regulated with the help of traffic police. Pedestrian movement in the area should not be affected during entire construction period. So, before starting work, barricading, signals and warning signals shall be provided in order not to affect pedestrian movement.”
Meanwhile, BMC has also planned to reconstruct the Parel TT flyover to reduce the number of joints from 44 to 4 on the bridge so the surface remains smoother.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 09:45:38 pm
