BMC plans link road connecting Dahisar & Bhayander

THE TRAFFIC snarls at Dahisar check naka will soon be a thing of the past as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned construction of the link road connecting Dahisar and Bhayander.

Additional Commissioner P Velrasu of the BMC said, “A week ago, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has agreed in principle to hand over the Dahisar stretch of the coastal road. This will connect the Dahisar with Bhayander and will be a bypass from the western express highway. We are doing a detailed project report now and will try to float the tender before the code of conduct for the civic polls is announced. This road is 5-km long and nearly 2-km of it will pass through the salt commissioner’s land. We will start the process of acquiring land soon.”

The road construction will cost the BMC around Rs 1,600 crore. The land acquisition may also cost another Rs 1,600 crore. The civic body will also need a nod from the Maharashtra Coastal Regulation Zone Authority for the construction.

Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal said that once ready, this stretch of coastal road will reduce 70 per cent of traffic at Dahisar stretch, which is one of the busiest in the city.

Thousands of vehicles pass through Dahisar check naka every day, including the south Mumbai-bound traffic. It also handles cargo traffic going to Gujarat and towards Delhi to the north of India.

Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray had also tweeted about the motorists’ problems and reviewed the situation with the BMC, MMRDA, traffic police, MSRDC and had initiated the planning for the road.

Manisha Chaudhari, BJP MLA from Dahisar said, “At times, it takes over an hour to cross the toll naka. A lot of traffic jam takes place at Dahisar toll naka and even though the system of Fastags is introduced, a lot of people don’t use it. Besides, the work of metro extension to Mira Bhayander has made things more difficult. We will be happy if this road is constructed.’’