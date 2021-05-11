BMC plans immunisation of specially-abled

While daily cases in Mumbai have been declining, experts have warned of a third wave of COVID-19 that could hit by July-August. (Representational)

The BMC is planning a special immunisation drive for specially abled citizens across the city.

According to officials, special centres will be set up in corporators’ electoral wards to handle specially abled citizens’ immunisation. However, this will happen when supply of vaccines is normalised.

“Specially abled people cannot wait in a queue and it will be very difficult to take them to centres. Currently, due to shortage of vaccines, all centres are witnessing crowds and waiting goes up to 4-5 hours. Many organisations had demanded separate centres for specially abled citizens,” said a BMC official.

BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We are planning to set up vaccination centres for specially abled persons so that they do not have to travel far. Currently, we have very limited stock of vaccines. But when the supply increases, we will set up centres for such people in corporators’ wards.”

He added, “The centres can be started soon and the BMC will coordinate with organisations who are working for specially abled people to take up vaccination drives for them.”

Last month, a petition was filed before Bombay High Court seeking door-to-door vaccination considering the problems faced by specially abled citizens and those who are bedridden.

The BMC has already announced that they will start vaccine centres in 227 corporator wards across the city. However, due to shortage of vaccines, there is little progress on that. Currently, there are more than 170 centres for people above 18 years across the city.