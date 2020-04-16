BMC plans community kitchen for migrant labourers in Bandra

Food packets distributed at a slum in Bandra Wednesday. (Express Photo- Nirmal Harindran) Food packets distributed at a slum in Bandra Wednesday. (Express Photo- Nirmal Harindran)

A day after around 2,000 migrant labourers protested outside the Bandra railway station, BMC said it is mulling starting a community kitchen to provide them more food.

Officials said that on Tuesday evening, after protesters – residents of Behram Pada, Shahstri Nagar, Kherwadi Maharashtra Nagar in Bandra – were dispersed, the civic administration had provided them 1,000 cooked food packets as immediate relief.

According to the BMC, since March 28, it had been providing 3,000 food packets daily to labourers living in Shastri Nagar and Maharashtra Nagar slums in Bandra.

“Since Shashtri Nagar and Maharashtra Nagar areas mostly have migrant labourers, with the help of NGOs, we have been providing food packets twice a day to around 3,000 people. Now, since some of them complained during the protest on Tuesday that they were not getting enough food, we have increased the number of food packets to 4,000,” said Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, H-West ward (Bandra).

He added, “We are trying to rope in some NGOs to start community kitchen where food for these migrants can be arranged. We have enough foodgrain and if everything goes as per plan, we can start the kitchen.”

BMC officials said that taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city, they had organised fever clinics in the areas.

“Only a few had symptoms but none tested positive for the virus. Toilets in the area are cleaned three times a day,” said an official.

