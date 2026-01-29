BMC plans stricter waste rules, user fee for large events under new norms

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering introducing a ‘user fee’ for waste management at gatherings of over 100 people and imposing penalties for failure to segregate domestic hazardous waste, as part of proposed changes to the city’s solid waste management rules in line with the new Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026 notified by the Central government earlier this week.

From April 1, urban and rural local bodies across the country will implement stricter solid waste management norms after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on Tuesday notified the SWM Rules, 2026, replacing the decade-old SWM Rules, 2016. The new rules will apply to cities as well as bulk waste generators such as residential complexes and universities.

Among the key changes introduced in the new rules are mandatory four-stream segregation of waste at source and clearly defined responsibilities for bulk waste generators. For the first time, the guidelines mandate segregated collection of domestic hazardous waste, which includes used diapers, sanitary napkins, tampons, condoms, incontinence sheets and other health and hygiene absorbents.

In line with the new norms, senior BMC officials said the civic body is considering enforcing four-way segregation of waste, including a new category for domestic hazardous waste, which will be collected in yellow bins.

Further, the BMC will enforce on-site waste processing and four-way segregation for bulk generators. In Mumbai, an establishment is categorised as a bulk waste generator if it spans over 20,000 sq m, consumes more than 40,000 litres of water per day or generates at least 100 kg of waste daily.

Speaking to The Indian Express, BMC officials said that a fine of up to Rs 10,000 can be imposed on bulk waste generators for failing to process waste at source, as prescribed under the new rules.

“In Mumbai, we had already started the domestic hazardous waste collection programme wherein societies or other places like schools or beauty parlours could register and the BMC would then provide them services. However, we drew feeble responses as it was all suo moto. Now, with the new SWM rules, we have been empowered to make these measures mandatory.”

“With the notification of the new bylaws, we are eyeing to float a proposal to impose a penalty upon bulk waste generators and other segments who fail to segregate waste four ways,” said a senior BMC official.

BMC records show that only 5,596 establishments in Mumbai have registered for the collection of sanitary and special care waste as of January 2026. Of these, over 4,000 are housing complexes, 1,196 are beauty parlours, 347 are educational institutions and 42 are women’s hostels.

The civic body is also planning to introduce a ‘user fee’ for managing waste generated at events with more than 100 attendees at a time.

In the coming months, the BMC will also focus on commissioning waste-to-energy facilities to process waste and reduce the burden on landfills.

While the new bylaws provide for a solid waste tax, BMC officials said no such fee will be introduced in Mumbai in view of concerns raised by citizens and political representatives. In April 2025, the civic body had proposed a user fee for solid waste management services, a move that drew criticism from multiple quarters and was later withdrawn.