BMC passes proposal to raise consultancy fee by Rs 7.29 cr

AMID OPPOSITION from the BJP, a proposal to raise consultancy fee for the coastal road project by Rs 7.29 crore was cleared by the BMC Standing Committee on Wednesday.

Citing corruption, after BJP demanded that the proposal be rejected, Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav called for voting, where ruling Shiv Sena and Congress joined hands to pass it.

According to the proposal, the Project Management Consultant contract for Package 2 (Baroda Palace to Worli Sealink) of the project has been awarded to Egis-Colin joint venture. The consultancy fee has now been increased to Rs 64.91 crore from Rs 57.62 crore due to a change in technology for pillar foundation construction. Now, the foundation of pillars for bridges and interchanges will be constructed with monopile foundation technology instead of multiple foundations that will save money and time.

After the proposal came up for discussion, BJP corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat proposed that it be rejected. “The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has raised serious questions about the expenditure on consultants for the coastal road project. There is no detail on how much work the consultant has done. This proposal should be rejected,” he added.

Following this, Yashwant Jadhav called for voting on the proposal. With support of Congress, Sena got a majority of votes to pass the proposal.

Jadhav said, “Different BJP leaders are alleging different amounts when it comes to corruption. First, the BJP leaders should decide the exact amount among them and then demand an inquiry. Sena has always ensured better facilities for people. With these wild allegations, BJP is trying to stop development works in the city.”

Meanwhile, proposals worth Rs 840 crore were also tabled for approval at the Standing Committee meeting.