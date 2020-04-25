BMC panel’s death audit: In Mumbai, 6.4 days from start of symptoms to death

With 18 more deaths on Friday, Maharashtra’s toll crossed 300 – Mumbai, at 178, accounts for well over half those. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) With 18 more deaths on Friday, Maharashtra’s toll crossed 300 – Mumbai, at 178, accounts for well over half those. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The average time between onset of symptoms of coronavirus and the death of that patient in Mumbai is 6.4 days, and the average time between hospital admission and death is 2.4 days, according to a death audit report carried out by a committee appointed by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The committee found that patients were reaching hospital late and dying soon after hospitalisation.

After scrutinising 133 deaths in Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai and Palghar, the panel made 11 recommendations.

“Mumbai must plan for larger capacity,” the report emphasised, stating that there is need to make intense preparation in next 4-6 weeks. The report’s top recommendation is the “need to identify early warning signs” to prevent deaths and provide early intervention. It pointed out that healthcare workers in COVID care centres must look for the slightest of symptoms – such as fever, low blood pressure, bluish lips, breathlessness, persistent pressure or pain in chest – and test such people immediately.

The committee has stated that a liberal testing approach is required for pregnant women, elderly, people with co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, kidney ailment and cancer if they develop even slight symptoms.

The seven-member team headed by Dr Avinash Supe, a former KEM Hospital dean and now director at Hinduja Hospital (Khar), was formed to study the high mortality rate in Mumbai and recommend ways to curb it.

A second six-member panel, appointed by the state government, was formed to review deaths in the rest of Maharashtra. This panel is chaired by Dr Archana Patil, additional director, Directorate of Health Services.

The BMC death audit found that 79 per cent of those who died had co-morbidity. In 74 cases, the person suffered from either hypertension or diabetes, or both; in 14 cases the patient suffered from pulmonary illness and in eight cases also had kidney ailment.

It found that 28 people who died had no co-morbidity, and were reported dead either due to age or purely of COVID-19 infection. Maximum deaths occurred in the 61-70 years age bracket (42 people), followed by 37 people in the 51-60 age bracket.

The report notes that 80 of 133 deaths analysed had died within two days of hospitalisation, 34 died within 3-5 days and the rest after five days of hospitalisation. The audit also analysed time taken between patient first developing symptoms till the time they got admitted.

The audit advised that ambulances must be made available in slums so that symptomatic patients can be quickly hospitalised. Each hospital with COVID-19 treatment facility should also have two neonatal intensive care beds to ensure paediatric COVID-19 cases can be handled if they turn critical, the committee advised.

“There is a need to test faster, admit patients early and watch over their oxygen saturation levels,” a committee member said.

