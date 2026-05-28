BMC panel stalls clearance of 6 proposals after Opposition backlash

“Today these proposals have been sent back, they have to be scrapped and the BMC must ensure that public spaces and services have to remain public,” said Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray in a post in social media site X.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) improvements committee stalled the clearance of six key proposals on Wednesday after the Opposition leaders including the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) opposed clearance of the proposal.
One of the six key proposals included handing over of Mumbai’s Seven Hill’s hospital to a private player for its operation and maintenance.
Seven Hill’s was one of the key healthcare facilities in Mumbai with a 1,500 bed capacity, that has been lying defunct since 2018, after the previous contractor responsible for the hospital’s operation and maintenance failed to oblige by the terms and conditions.
After this proposal was listed in the civic body’s agenda earlier this month it drew criticism from the opposition parties.
After the proposal was tabled on Wednesday, it was referred back by the Mahayuti led committee.
Another key proposal was appointing an agency for running the civic owned blood banks in Mumbai. The proposal also stated that the BMC appointed agency will charge Rs 1,100 from beneficiary citizens.
When these proposals were tabled for clearance on Wednesday they were referred back to the administration by the committee panel.
Story continues below this ad
Committee chairperson Sandhya Doshi however told the Indian Express that even though the proposals have been referred back, it would be tabled again for clearance.
“We have referred back the proposals strictly on technical grounds and there has been no political pressure. In the seven’s hills position, there was some ambiguity given by the contractor on the basis of treatment rates. So we have asked the administration to review it and then send the proposal back to the committee for clearance,” Doshi told Express.
However, the opposition leaders cited these moves of cancelling the tenders as an impact of them creating pressure on the administration.
“Today these proposals have been sent back, they have to be scrapped and the BMC must ensure that public spaces and services have to remain public,” said Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray in a post in social media site X.
Story continues below this ad
Meanwhile, of the remaining proposals that were stalled from clearing by the committee included changing reservation of a recreation plot in Bandra for a convention centre, changing the status of a reservation of a land in Malabar Hill.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More