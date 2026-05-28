BMC panel stalls clearance of 6 proposals after Opposition backlash

“Today these proposals have been sent back, they have to be scrapped and the BMC must ensure that public spaces and services have to remain public,” said Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray in a post in social media site X.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) improvements committee stalled the clearance of six key proposals on Wednesday after the Opposition leaders including the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) opposed clearance of the proposal.

One of the six key proposals included handing over of Mumbai’s Seven Hill’s hospital to a private player for its operation and maintenance.

Seven Hill’s was one of the key healthcare facilities in Mumbai with a 1,500 bed capacity, that has been lying defunct since 2018, after the previous contractor responsible for the hospital’s operation and maintenance failed to oblige by the terms and conditions.

After this proposal was listed in the civic body’s agenda earlier this month it drew criticism from the opposition parties.