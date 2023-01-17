BMC to organise half-marathon for the first time later this year

For the first time ever, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to organise a half-marathon later this year. While the date for the half-marathon is yet to be announced, the civic administration Tuesday said the promo run ahead of the main event will be carried out on February 26.

The BMC’s decision to organise a half-marathon is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India Initiative’, which was launched in 2019, to promote positive behavioural changes in the lifestyle of people, said civic sources.

The promo run has been classified into three categories of three kilometre, five kilometre and 10 kilometre, said officials, adding that the registration will be carried out on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis.

On Tuesday, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal chaired a meeting wherein the setting up of logistical facilities for the half-marathon, including resting areas for participants and parking arrangements for vehicles, was discussed.

Civic officials said the final date and roadmap of the half-marathon will be announced after a concrete plan is drawn up for finalising the logistical arrangements.

Meanwhile, on January 15, Chahal participated in the Tata Half Marathon. He has now completed all 18 half-marathons organised in Mumbai since 2004.