scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

BMC to organise half-marathon for the first time later this year

The BMC’s decision to organise a half-marathon is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India Initiative’, which was launched in 2019, to promote positive behavioural changes in the lifestyle of people, said civic sources.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) (file)
Listen to this article
BMC to organise half-marathon for the first time later this year
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

For the first time ever, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to organise a half-marathon later this year. While the date for the half-marathon is yet to be announced, the civic administration Tuesday said the promo run ahead of the main event will be carried out on February 26.

The BMC’s decision to organise a half-marathon is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India Initiative’, which was launched in 2019, to promote positive behavioural changes in the lifestyle of people, said civic sources.

The promo run has been classified into three categories of three kilometre, five kilometre and 10 kilometre, said officials, adding that the registration will be carried out on a ‘first come, first serve’ basis.

On Tuesday, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal chaired a meeting wherein the setting up of logistical facilities for the half-marathon, including resting areas for participants and parking arrangements for vehicles, was discussed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states
Nearly half of Indian students in US are based in these six states

Civic officials said the final date and roadmap of the half-marathon will be announced after a concrete plan is drawn up for finalising the logistical arrangements.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, on January 15, Chahal participated in the Tata Half Marathon. He has now completed all 18 half-marathons organised in Mumbai since 2004.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 16:46 IST
Next Story

Nokia T21 budget tablet announced with 3-day battery life, 2K resolution

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close