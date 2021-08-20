BMC opens Mumbai’s first dispensary that functions out of a container

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday opened the city’s first dispensary that functions out of a modified container at Sewree Koliwada. Mayor Kishori Pednekar inaugurated the ‘Balasaheb Thackeray Dispensary’ that would cater to about 32,000 people in the area.

Officials said the centre will assist citizens in primary health treatment, diagnosis of tuberculosis and other ailments, and on Thursdays there will be a special drive for vaccination of children.

“This is the first time that we have taken such an initiative to extend health services to each and every one in the city. The dispensary was opened under the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ initiative and we will work on further strengthening the health infrastructure,” said Pednekar.

Mumbai has 183 dispensaries and 15 of them function round-the-clock.