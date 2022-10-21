BMC omits JV provision for road work contract to bring quality bidders

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) eliminated the provision of a joint venture for participants to bring quality bids from big players in the road construction work, a civic official told The Indian Express.

The official explained that due to the JV provision in tenders, small companies used to come together and bag the contract. The BMC has always been criticised over the bad quality of roads in Mumbai despite having an adequate budget.

According to the BMC, it floated five tenders, one in the city, one in the eastern suburbs and three in the western suburbs for improving the existing roads into cement concrete. “Work on these stretches (approximately 440 km) will be taken up according to the available traffic block to prevent any traffic problems,” said the official, adding that it will be a big challenge considering the city always sees continuous traffic movement throughout the day, including in the night.

The tender for cement concrete project work amounts to Rs 5,000 crore. Moreover, the price will be increased by 18 per cent considering the increase in the price of cement and steel following the global recession and war between Ukraine and Russia that led to a cost escalation in construction raw materials, the official added.

It is for the first time that the BMC floated such large value tenders. This is being done to attract contractors with experience in the construction of national and state highways and to improve the overall work quality, said officials.