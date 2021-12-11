BMC plans to buy 20 lakh rapid antigen test kits

IN THE backdrop of new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is planning to procure 20 lakh Rapid Antigen Covid testing kits. Civic officials said the idea of procuring these kits is to ramp up testing across the city, especially in public places.

Rapid Antigen testing kits are used for quick results, within half an hour, against the RT-PCR which takes at least 24 hours. However, RT-PCR is considered as the gold standard of Covid-19 test. The BMC will pay Rs 9 for one antigen test kit. A proposal to buy 20 lakh testing kits will be tabled before the Standing Committee for approval next week.

The kits will be used at railway stations, markets, malls and government offices.

After BMC invited tenders for procurement of kits, five companies had shown interest and of which one has agreed to supply it at a rate of Rs 9 per kit.

The kits will be delivered in phases as 50,000 antigen kits will be supplied at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. So far, the BMC has procured 40 lakh antigen testing kits.