BMC okays renaming of Kandivali club

Corporators across party lines approved the Mumbai Cricket Associations proposal to name the controversial Kandivali Sports Complex Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana at the BMC general body meeting on Monday.

The proposal,which came to the BMC on October 23 from MCA vice-president Ravi Sawant,was tabled in the house by Municipal Commissioner Sitaram Kunte. It has been cleared by the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition in record five days.

Mayor Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena) said,The proposal has been approved in the house without any opposition thus completing the all the necessary permissions required for naming the plot.

On October 22,MCA president Sharad Pawar announced the associations intention to name the club after Tendulkar. Sena leader Yashodhar Phanse opposed the decision and said the BMCs permission was necessary for renaming the 39,000-sq m plot leased to MCA.

Over the past four months,the Sena and Aam Aadmi Party had attacked the MCA,alleging irregularities in the use of the plot and illegal violations of the lease terms. The Sena demanded that the the plot be returned to the BMC.

