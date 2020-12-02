BMC official Yashwant Jadhav under scanner as audio clip goes viral, BJP demands his resignation

Yashwant Jadhav. (File)

The BJP on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Shiv Sena leader and BMC Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav from his post after he was heard threatening a contractor to withdraw from projects in an purported audio clip, which went viral on social media. BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde said that Jadhav’s act of threatening a contractor is shameful and brought bad name to the BMC.

“Jadhav should take moral responsibility and resign… A high-level probe should be ordered. The contractor has filed a complaint with police and the BMC commissioner and said that if he or his family is harmed, then Jadhav will be responsible,” said Shinde.

In the purported audio clip, Jadhav is heard asking Surajpratapsingh Deora — a representative of Yash Corporation — to withdraw from the contract of development works worth Rs 2.17 crore in corporator ward 206 in E ward (Byculla). The firm had bagged the contract through e-tendering. As Deora expressed his inability to withdraw from the works, Jadhav is allegedly heard asking him if he wanted to continue working with BMC or not.

While Jadhav is a corporator from ward 206, his wife Yamini Jadhav is the Byculla MLA. Meanwhile, BJP leader Vinod Mishra said, “Jadhav’s direction is a clear cut interference in administrative work.”

Jadhav, however, denied all allegations.“The allegations of threatening the contractor are false. Since the contractor’s work was not satisfactory, I was asking the BMC administration not to give the contract to this company. The same contractor had done works in Mulund in BJP corporator’s wards. This is BJP’s ploy against me,” he said, adding that he has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerary to scrap the e-tendering process.

